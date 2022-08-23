Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $34.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

