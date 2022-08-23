FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Shares of AE stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

