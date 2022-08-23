FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lifted by B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $20,086,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,662,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

