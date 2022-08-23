Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $314,725.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

