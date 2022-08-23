Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

