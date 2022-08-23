Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 319,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 4.0 %

GGG stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

