GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,421 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Ribbon Communications worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

