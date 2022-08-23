GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 3,727 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Ingles Markets by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

