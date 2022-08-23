GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 123,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Insider Transactions at Centennial Resource Development

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDEV opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 4.91. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

