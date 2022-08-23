GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seaboard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEB opened at $4,050.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,535.57 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

