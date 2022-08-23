GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $668,000 Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $823.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $468,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

