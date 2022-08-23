GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $724,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,755,000 after acquiring an additional 180,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FNB opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.