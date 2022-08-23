GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $744,000 Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

