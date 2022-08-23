GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 103,306 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,156,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,462,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

