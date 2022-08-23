GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

