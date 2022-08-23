GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 245.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 135,429 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

