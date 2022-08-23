GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 23,853 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.42% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a negative net margin of 22,835.03%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

