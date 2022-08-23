GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.