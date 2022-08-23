GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

