Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,607 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.55% of Universal Display worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $211.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

