Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,467 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.27% of Wolfspeed worth $37,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

