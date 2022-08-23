Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,211 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

