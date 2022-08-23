Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPGLY shares. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

HPGLY stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

