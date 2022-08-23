Head to Head Comparison: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) versus Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veris Residential and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 5 1 2.67

Veris Residential currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

90.5% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $329.32 million 3.90 -$119.04 million ($0.53) -26.60 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.72 $534.09 million $2.22 22.99

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -10.63% -2.37% -0.78% Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

