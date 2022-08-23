Head to Head Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.96 $45.44 million $5.81 13.96 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.69 $48.33 billion $12.46 9.36

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bank First and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 9 0 2.47

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $145.95, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Bank First.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.39% 13.92% 1.52% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 30.41% 15.29% 1.02%

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank First pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

