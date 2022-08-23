Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

