Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 202,456 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,456 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Gamida Cell worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of GMDA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.