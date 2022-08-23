Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 812,993 Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 812,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 18.85% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II as of its most recent SEC filing.
Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.
Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile
