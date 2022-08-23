Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,641 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.80% of CompoSecure worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.5 %

CMPO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 7,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $50,103.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,292.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,292.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,049.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $168,826 and sold 164,016 shares valued at $1,038,879. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.