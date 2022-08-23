Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.95% of Springwater Special Situations worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of SWSS stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.