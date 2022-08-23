Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 367,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 784.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 355,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 315,467 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

