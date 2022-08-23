Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFGD. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Growth for Good Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GFGD opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

