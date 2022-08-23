Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 896,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.68% of OmniLit Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.