Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMCAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCAU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.