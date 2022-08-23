Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 152,456 Shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,456 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.54% of Clover Leaf Capital worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

Clover Leaf Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.