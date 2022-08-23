Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,827,254 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,254 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $506,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACII opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

