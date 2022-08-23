Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 204,443 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,443 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMCWW stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

