Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,685,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ISPOW stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

