Highbridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,972.67 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,890.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

