HNC COIN (HNC) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,391.98 or 0.99951019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00053731 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00027085 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

