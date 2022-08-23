Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

