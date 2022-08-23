Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,390,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $385.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.