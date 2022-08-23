Huntington National Bank Has $111,000 Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 807.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,170,376.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 765,300 shares of company stock worth $6,529,180. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.