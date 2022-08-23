Huntington National Bank Has $137,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of WPM opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.