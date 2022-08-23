Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,506,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.