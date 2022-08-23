HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0068

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 8% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $23.12 million and $39,792.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

