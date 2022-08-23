Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0099

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Idavoll Network Coin Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
