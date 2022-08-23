Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70).
Aviva Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:AV opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4,312.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.91.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
