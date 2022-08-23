Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

LON:AV opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4,312.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

