Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Purchases 1,772 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) insider John Blowers acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,295.92 ($3,982.50).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance
Shares of RMMC stock opened at GBX 185.62 ($2.24) on Tuesday. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 315 ($3.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.07.
About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.