Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOMGet Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $429,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

