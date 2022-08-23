Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $429,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

