Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 2.1 %

PODD stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

